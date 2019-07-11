Pakistan Railways sets up information cell after train accident

The Pakistan Railways has established an information cell at Railways Sukkur divisional headquarters to facilitate the relatives of unfortunate passengers who got injured or died in the train accident near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has established an information cell at Railways Sukkur divisional headquarters to facilitate the relatives of unfortunate passengers who got injured or died in the train accident near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

According to the PR spokesman, Federal Government Inspector for Railways will launch an investigation into the accident in which train driver of Akbar Express Abdul Khaliq and assistant driver Farman were seriously injured.

Quetta-bound Akbar Express train collided with a goods train early in the morning on Thursday at Vilhar railway station near Rahim Yar Khan.

After the accident, the injured and dead were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.