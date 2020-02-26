Pakistan Railways submits updated PC-1 of ML-1

The Pakistan Railways (PR) Wednesday submitted the updated PC-1 of Main Line-1 (ML-1) project to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) Wednesday submitted the updated PC-1 of Main Line-1 (ML-1) project to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

According to the sources, the revised PC-1 featuring downward revision of the overall cost from 9.248 billion to 9.172 billion Dollars, has paved the way for the formal initiation of work on the project after its approval by the Executive Committee National Economic Council ( ECNEC) in April this year.

The PR will take charge of managing the project with a new administrative structure and more efficient human resources. The project will create as many as 100,000 jobs.

The ML-1 will be completed in three phases, and the upgradation of the existing track along with laying of a double line will make it possible to run train at the speed of 120 to 160 kilometres per hour. The project, therefore, will bring about efficiency in terms of time, fuel consumption and environment.

The completion of the project will reduce travel time significantly between main cities such as Karachi and Lahore by 10 hours, Islamabad and Lahore by 2.5 hours, Lahore and Multan by 3 hours, Peshawar and Islamabad by1.5 hours, and Karachi and Hyderabad by 80 minutes.

The 1,872 kilometres track includes Karachi to Peshawar and Taxilla to Havelian mainlines as well.