Pakistan Railways Survey & Construction branch to reopen on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters Deputy General Manager Farman Ghani decided to reopen Survey and Construction Branch after the coronavirus test confirmed negative of a suspect contract employee in the branch.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the branch was sealed on the suspicion of coronavirus in Naveed Ahmad a contract employee in the branch.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coronavirus test of suspect NaveedAhmad and his family members confirmed negative.