Pakistan Railways Suspends Train Operations From Quetta For Four Days
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Railways on Sunday announced suspension of train operations from Quetta for four days due to security concerns and in the interest of passengers’ safety.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch in a statement said the operations would be resumed soon after the security clearance was granted.
Baloch highlighted that Pakistan Railways, with the support of the Balochistan government and security agencies, had successfully made it possible to connect Quetta with rest of the country.
He categorically stated that such incidents could not weaken the resolve of his department to work relentlessly to facilitate the masses.
He said 50 injured persons were currently under treatment at trauma centre, where the medical teams of Pakistan Railways were providing them due care.
The CEO commended the Quetta Division team for their immediate response and launch of emergency relief operations following the incident.
He said compensation would be provided to the families of the deceased and to the injured as per Pakistan Railway's insurance policy.
