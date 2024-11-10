Open Menu

Pakistan Railways Suspends Train Operations From Quetta For Four Days

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan Railways suspends train operations from Quetta for four days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Railways on Sunday announced suspension of train operations from Quetta for four days due to security concerns and in the interest of passengers’ safety.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch in a statement said the operations would be resumed soon after the security clearance was granted.

Baloch highlighted that Pakistan Railways, with the support of the Balochistan government and security agencies, had successfully made it possible to connect Quetta with rest of the country.

He categorically stated that such incidents could not weaken the resolve of his department to work relentlessly to facilitate the masses.

He said 50 injured persons were currently under treatment at trauma centre, where the medical teams of Pakistan Railways were providing them due care.

The CEO commended the Quetta Division team for their immediate response and launch of emergency relief operations following the incident.

He said compensation would be provided to the families of the deceased and to the injured as per Pakistan Railway's insurance policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Quetta Pakistan Railway Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

24 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

24 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

24 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan