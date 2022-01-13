UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Takes Back Charge Of Janitorial Services Of 4 Trains From Contractor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Pakistan Railways takes back charge of janitorial services of 4 trains from contractor

The Pakistan Railways has saved Rs 65 million per annum by taking over charge of janitorial services of four trains from private contractor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has saved Rs 65 million per annum by taking over charge of janitorial services of four trains from private contractor.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Mian Tariq Latif inaugurated launching of the services by the railway staff from Lahore Railway Station.

The four trains in which the janitorial services would be provided by the PR staff, included 15-Up/16-Dn Karachi Express, 43-Up/44-Dn Shah Hussain Express, 1-Up/2-Dn Khyber Mail and 13-Up/14-Dn Awam Express trains.

The PR will provide liquid hand wash, tissue papers and cleaning staff round the clock for the washrooms of the train.

Earlier, the private contractor was operating the services but the contracts have been canceled due to several complaints against the contractor who was charging Rs 65 million per annum for providing janitorial services in these four trains.

Train managers will report about the quality of services to the headquarters time to time from the trains so that the quality could be maintained.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore From Million

Recent Stories

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

7 minutes ago
 US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor ..

US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

7 minutes ago
 NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Recor ..

NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Record

7 minutes ago
 Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Rus ..

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Russian Foreign Ministry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.