Pakistan Railways takes back charge of janitorial services of 4 trains from contractor

The Pakistan Railways has saved Rs 65 million per annum by taking over charge of janitorial services of four trains from private contractor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has saved Rs 65 million per annum by taking over charge of janitorial services of four trains from private contractor.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Mian Tariq Latif inaugurated launching of the services by the railway staff from Lahore Railway Station.

The four trains in which the janitorial services would be provided by the PR staff, included 15-Up/16-Dn Karachi Express, 43-Up/44-Dn Shah Hussain Express, 1-Up/2-Dn Khyber Mail and 13-Up/14-Dn Awam Express trains.

The PR will provide liquid hand wash, tissue papers and cleaning staff round the clock for the washrooms of the train.

Earlier, the private contractor was operating the services but the contracts have been canceled due to several complaints against the contractor who was charging Rs 65 million per annum for providing janitorial services in these four trains.

Train managers will report about the quality of services to the headquarters time to time from the trains so that the quality could be maintained.