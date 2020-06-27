Pakistan Railways' team monitors KCR revival work

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Consequent upon the decision of the Supreme Court pertaining to the revival of Karachi Circular Railways project, a team of Pakistan Railways visited and monitored the progress of work on the KCR revival project under the directives of Chairman Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani.

The team comprised Additional General Manager (Infrastructure) Nisar Memon, Divisional Superintendent Karachi Division Arshad Salam Khattak, Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and Deputy DS Farid Ahmad, said a news release on Saturday.

The revival work has resumed during the last few days after facing a pause-period of three months owing to precautionary moves taken for the prevention from Covid-19. The team visited different stations of the project from Baldia to Gillani station along with level crossings appearing en route.

The AGM (Infrastructure), a visiting officer from PR Headquarters Lahore who led the visiting team, monitored the progress on the work and directed for completion of all the assigned tasks during the stipulated time.

"The revival work on the KCR project may be expedited and Railways Headquarters is dedicated to provide monetary, logistical or any other support as required by the site staff and officers for timely conclusion of this historic project" said Nisar Memon during his conversation with the officers and employees present at working areas.

Though the budgetary provisions for the KCR project have been earmarked during the FY 2020-21 but Pakistan Railways has started the work during the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 and tender for the project has already been floated. In order to streamline the KCR revival work, the government has also appointed Project Director KCR project, a BS -20 officer from Pakistan Railways.