UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Team Retrieves Rs 100mln Land From Grabbers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:57 PM

Pakistan Railways team retrieves Rs 100mln land from grabbers

The Pakistan Railways teams have retrieved commercial property worth Rs 100 million from land grabbers and sealed 44 shops at Wazirabad railway yard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways teams have retrieved commercial property worth Rs 100 million from land grabbers and sealed 44 shops at Wazirabad railway yard.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, a piece of one-kanal land, where an illegal flea market has also been got vacated with the help of the Railways police on the directions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry.

The DS appreciated the railway team on the action and directed to continue operation against land grabbers and encroachers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Wazirabad Market From Million

Recent Stories

Strategy to counter coronavirus, dengue soon: Chie ..

10 seconds ago

Islamabad Police introduces 'sector safety patroll ..

13 seconds ago

WHO Pakistan takes measures to prevent Coronavirus ..

14 seconds ago

Pakistan Sports Board team defeats Information Min ..

17 seconds ago

CNS is decorated with high Indonesian military awa ..

8 minutes ago

Still hold our decision to not bring Pakistanis ba ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.