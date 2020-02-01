Pakistan Railways team retrieves Rs 100mln land from grabbers

(@imziishan)

The Pakistan Railways teams have retrieved commercial property worth Rs 100 million from land grabbers and sealed 44 shops at Wazirabad railway yard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways teams have retrieved commercial property worth Rs 100 million from land grabbers and sealed 44 shops at Wazirabad railway yard.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, a piece of one-kanal land, where an illegal flea market has also been got vacated with the help of the Railways police on the directions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry.

The DS appreciated the railway team on the action and directed to continue operation against land grabbers and encroachers.