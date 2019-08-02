Pakistan Railways teams catch 1,946 fare-dodgers in July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Railways Lahore division captured 1,946 fare-dodgers during the last month and imposed Rs 336,300 fine collectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division captured 1,946 fare-dodgers during the last month and imposed Rs 336,300 fine collectively.

According to the PR sources on Friday, under a campaign against fare-dodgers on the direction of PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar, special teams conducted raids on different trains and charged Rs 2,209,710 as the fare.

The railway authorities said that the campaign against fare-dodgers would continue as it was damaging revenue of the railways.