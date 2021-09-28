Pakistan Railways to be a profitable organization soon: Swati

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Monday said Pakistan Railways would be a profitable organization soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Monday said Pakistan Railways would be a profitable organization soon.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, he said it was a public-private partnership project and it was expected to be completed in 18 to 24 months.

Swati said it would be a state-of-the-art project with all modern facilities including fast electric trains.

He said besides KCR, there were seven other big federal government's development projects in the pipeline for Karachi.

He said the PTI government was writing a new chapter in the history of Karachi as it was the most important city of the country.

He recalled grandeur of the city during 1970s when he was a student in Karachi by mentioning the tram service.

He regretted instead of further development the international city had been ruined during the last forty years.

He said in 1960s Pakistan Railways coaches were much better than those of Iran and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Green Line Bus Service would formally be operational in November this year.

He said K-4 Karachi Bulk Water Supply Project would start supplying water to Karachi in October 2023.

He said the work on 'Freight Corridor' project would start soon as a feasibility study had already been completed and a proposal had also been received from a Chinese company in that regard.

He said such innovations could do a lot in different sectors of the country despite limited resources.

He said many development projects had launched and many to be initiated for Karachi by the federal government. The work on development projects in other 14 priority districts of Sindh were also on full swing, he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of national and provincial assemblies and a large number of the party office bearers.