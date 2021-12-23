Pakistan Railways to earn 32 million dollars from Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train initially

Pakistan Railways is expected to earn over 32 million dollars from the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train in the first year.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways is expected to earn over 32 million Dollars from the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train in the first year.

According to the Pakistan Railways, the freight train will cover a distance of 1990 km inside Pakistan and enter Iran via Taftan where Zahedan will be its first stop.

Then the train will travel to Turkey through covering distance of 2603 Kilometers while a further journey of 1850 Kilometers will take it to its destination.

The first train consisting of thirteen bogies has a freight capacity of 80,000 tons. The distance from Islamabad to Istanbul will be covered in the duration of 14 days.

The inaugural freight train is loaded with rice, dates and Pakistan's famous pink salt.