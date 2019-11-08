UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways To Ensure Trains Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:16 PM

The Pakistan Railways administration is endeavoring to ensure trains schedule across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration is endeavoring to ensure trains schedule across the country.

According to the PR administration on Friday, arrival and departure of several trains including Karachi Express, Allama Iqbal Express, Shah Hussain Express, Tezgam Express, Karakuram Express, Millat Express, Jafar Express, Pak business Express, Khybermail Express, Akbar Express, Fareed Express, Greenline and Awam Express were little bit behind their schedule.

However, other trains run under the regular schedule, informed the PR spokesman.

