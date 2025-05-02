Pakistan Railways to install ATM booths at major stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has announced plans to install automated teller machines (ATMs) of various commercial banks at major railway stations across the country.

The initiative aims to provide travelers with seamless access to financial services during their journeys.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the installation process was already underway in partnership with multiple banks. The rollout will start at key stations and expand nationwide, ensuring broader coverage and enhanced convenience for passengers.

He said that this move reflects Pakistan Railways' commitment to improving the travel experience by integrating essential amenities at stations, making journeys smoother and more convenient for all.