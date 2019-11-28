Pakistan Railways to install fire fighting system in passenger trains' coaches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways will install fire fighting system in every coach of passenger trains to avoid any untoward incident in future.

"Instructions have already been issued for installation of two cylinders of fire protection system in every coach, so the accident like Tazgam train can be avoided in future" said an official of PR.

To a question, he said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding carrying of dangerous or offensive goods, gas cylinders and oil stoves were being implemented by Pakistan Railways (PR) in letter and spirit to ensure safe journey of the passengers.

He urged the passengers not to carry gas cylinders in the passenger coaches as this practice was an offence under the Railways Act, besides having dangerous consequences.

The official said that Pakistan Railways had generated revenue of Rs 104.862 million through sale of scrap, adding the department had set a target to sale about 1250 tons scrape during current financial year.

Pakistan Railways would earn about Rs 60 billion revenue surplus to the target set for the current financial year, he hoped.