Pakistan Railways to observe new timings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has announced to observe new office timings in wake of coronavirus threat.

According to a notification issued after the directions of the PR board on Thursday, now the office will remain open at 10:00am to 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while the office timings on Friday will be between 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.