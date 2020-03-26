UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways To Observe New Timings

Thu 26th March 2020

Pakistan Railways to observe new timings

The Pakistan Railways has announced to observe new office timings in wake of coronavirus threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has announced to observe new office timings in wake of coronavirus threat.

According to a notification issued after the directions of the PR board on Thursday, now the office will remain open at 10:00am to 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while the office timings on Friday will be between 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

