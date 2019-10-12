UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways To Operate Special Train For Sikh Community

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan Railways to operate special train for Sikh community

The Pakistan Railways is operating a special train to facilitate Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh founder Baba Ji Guru Nanak Sahib from Nankana Sahib railway station to Karachi on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways is operating a special train to facilitate Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh founder Baba Ji Guru Nanak Sahib from Nankana Sahib railway station to Karachi on Sunday.

The train will leave Nankana Sahib at 10:00 am for Karachi via Shorkot Cantt, Khamewal, Rohri, Nawab Shah, Shehdadpur, Hyderabad and Karachi Cantt and reach Karachi City at 11:50 am next day.

The PR has designed the train especially for Sikh community on the special event and a special central hall has been made by laying carpets in the lower A/C coach by removing seats where Sikh people will offer their religious practices.

Whereas, one part of the coach has been dedicated to Guru Garanth Sahib.

The train has been adorned with the pictures of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib's birth place of Nankana Sahib and last place Darbar Sahib Kartarpur as well as other religious things.

The Sikh community appreciated the efforts of the Railways.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hyderabad Nankana Sahib Rohri Sunday Event From Coach

Recent Stories

AJK President condemns uninterrupted Indian firing ..

2 seconds ago

Chairman Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad dies

6 seconds ago

Two killed on road in Faisalabad

8 seconds ago

Opposition to fail in dividing people: Governor

5 minutes ago

PML-N faces chaos on Moulana march: Dr Firdous Ash ..

27 minutes ago

Tight security arrangements to be made on Chehlum ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.