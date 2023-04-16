UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways To Run Five Special Trains On Eid-ul-Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan Railways to run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains to facilitate the travel needs of the public during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

These trains will operate from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi and Peshawar to various locations across the country, providing a comfortable and convenient mode of transportation for passengers.

The schedule for these trains was recently released by the railway department. The first of these special trains will leave Karachi for Peshawar Cantt on April 18, while the second will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day.

On April 19, the third special train will run from Karachi to Lahore, providing a convenient and affordable option for those travelling between the two cities.

The fourth train will be from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26, offering a comfortable journey for those who need to travel between these two cities during the Eid holidays.

Finally, the fifth and last special train will run from Lahore to Karachi on April 27, enabling passengers to travel from Lahore to Karachi with ease and comfort.

\778

