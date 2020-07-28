Pakistan Railways to run four special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

(@fidahassanain)

The Railways authorities have directed all the passengers to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the traveling in the trains and on the stations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Pakistan Railways announced to run four special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate the passengers here on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of Pakistan railways said that the first Eid special train would leave from Karachi Railway Station to Rawalpindi on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m.

The second special train would leave Karachi for Rawalpindi tomorrow, while another Eid special train from Karachi to Lahore would start its journey on Thursday. The fourth Eid special train would be run between Rawalpindi and Multan on Thursday.

