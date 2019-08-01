Pakistan Railways to run Hazara, Fareed express under commercial wing

The Pakistan Railways would run Hazara (11 Up/12 Down) and Fareed express ( 37 Up/38 Dn) under its commercial wing from August 14 and August 21 respectively,an official source told APP on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways would run Hazara (11 Up/12 Down) and Fareed express ( 37 Up/38 Dn) under its commercial wing from August 14 and August 21 respectively,an official source told APP on Thursday.

The PR had decided to take over the commercial charge of Hazara and Fareed Express from the current month,an official said.

For this purpose, the source informed, a notification has been issued asking Divisional Superintendents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Sukkhar to make necessary arrangements.

Hazara express runs between Havalian and Karachi while Fareed Express between Lahore and Karachi, the source added.

Both the trains are being running under the public private partnership through S Jamil and Company, the source concluded.