Open Menu

Pakistan Railways To Run Three Special Trains On Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has announced to run three special trains to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the first Eid Train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on Monday.

The second train, departing from Karachi to Lahore, will start its journey on Tuesday while the third Special Eid Train will run from Lahore for Karachi on July 03 after Eid-ul-Azha.

This has been a regular feature for Pakistan Railways to announce special trains operation on the occasion of Eid to provide a comfortable and convenient travel facility to the general public who are visiting their native towns to celebrate the festival with their families and relatives.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Quetta Holidays July From

Recent Stories

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

45 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

1 hour ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

2 hours ago
Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan