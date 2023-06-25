Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has announced to run three special trains to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the first Eid Train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on Monday.

The second train, departing from Karachi to Lahore, will start its journey on Tuesday while the third Special Eid Train will run from Lahore for Karachi on July 03 after Eid-ul-Azha.

This has been a regular feature for Pakistan Railways to announce special trains operation on the occasion of Eid to provide a comfortable and convenient travel facility to the general public who are visiting their native towns to celebrate the festival with their families and relatives.