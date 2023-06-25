Open Menu

Pakistan Railways To Run Three Special Trains On Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has announced to run three special trains to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the first Eid Train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on Monday.

The second train, departing from Karachi to Lahore, will start its journey on Tuesday while the third Special Eid Train will run from Lahore for Karachi on July 03 after Eid-ul-Azha.

This has been a regular feature for Pakistan Railways to announce special trains operation on the occasion of Eid to provide a comfortable and convenient travel facility to the general public who are visiting their native towns to celebrate the festival with their families and relatives.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Quetta Holidays July From

Recent Stories

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

4 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

4 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

13 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

13 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan