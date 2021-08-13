Pakistan Railways to start another train from Quetta: Secy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Railways Thursday reviewed in detail the public petition regarding the movement of passenger and freight trains from Quetta.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Qasim at Parliament House.

The vice president chamber of commerce Balochistan apprised the standing committee of the details.

The secretary railways informed the standing committee that another train would start from Quetta adding that 230 new coaches were being procured which would help in resolving the issues.

He said there are 16 years old coaches which have completed their lives and 50 percent of them have deteriorated and added only locomotives were purchased five years ago.

He said the present government has paid special attention to the Ministry of Railways.

Replying to a question of the committee member, he said now better work is being done due to which Pakistan Railways revenue has increased.

He said Rs50 billion is needed for complete improvement of the railway system. At present, 86 trains are in the system, he added.

Replying to another question, he said according to Ministry of Railways plan, its deficit will end in five years.

The committee was informed that the Railways department has seven major hospitals which cost Rs2 billion annually.

The committee was also informed that 1753 cases were reported out of which 1652 were challaned. Around 1990 out of 2071 accused are arrested and Rs29 million out of stolen property worth Rs34 million were recovered.

The committee was informed that 33 acres of railway land, 65 acres of commercial and 40 acres of agricultural land were recovered while 35 quarters, 554 shops etcetera worth Rs 4163 million were recovered.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Saifullah Khan Niazi, Dost Muhammad Khan, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Dr Zarqa Suhrawardy Timur besides Secretary and other officials.