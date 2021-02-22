Pakistan Railways to upgrade ML-1 track from Peshawar to Karachi: Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Monday said that Pakistan Railways is going to upgrade the Main Line-1 (ML-1) track from Peshawar to Karachi under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, enabling the train to speed up to 160 kilometers per hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Monday said that Pakistan Railways is going to upgrade the Main Line-1 (ML-1) track from Peshawar to Karachi under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, enabling the train to speed up to 160 kilometers per hour.

Responding to various questions during question hour in the National Assembly, he said that the track will be fenced from both sides and level-crossings will be converted to overhead bridges or under passes to prevent accidents in order to protect human lives.

He said the ministry of Railways has written to all the Chief Ministers to construct level-crossings or overhead bridges in their respective provinces as this is the responsibility of the provincial governments.

The minister said the government will leave no stone unturned in making the Railways a profitable organization.