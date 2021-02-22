UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways To Upgrade ML-1 Track From Peshawar To Karachi: Azam Swati

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:31 PM

Pakistan Railways to upgrade ML-1 track from Peshawar to Karachi: Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Monday said that Pakistan Railways is going to upgrade the Main Line-1 (ML-1) track from Peshawar to Karachi under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, enabling the train to speed up to 160 kilometers per hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Monday said that Pakistan Railways is going to upgrade the Main Line-1 (ML-1) track from Peshawar to Karachi under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, enabling the train to speed up to 160 kilometers per hour.

Responding to various questions during question hour in the National Assembly, he said that the track will be fenced from both sides and level-crossings will be converted to overhead bridges or under passes to prevent accidents in order to protect human lives.

He said the ministry of Railways has written to all the Chief Ministers to construct level-crossings or overhead bridges in their respective provinces as this is the responsibility of the provincial governments.

The minister said the government will leave no stone unturned in making the Railways a profitable organization.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar All From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Vice Prime Minister of ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets number of IDEX&#039;s guests

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Air Force Comm ..

6 minutes ago

UK govt sets out roadmap to ease Covid curbs

27 seconds ago

Supreme Court refers Justice Isa's petition regard ..

28 seconds ago

PTI accuses PPP of rigging in by polls

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.