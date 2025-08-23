Pakistan Railways To Upgrade Shalimar Express With Modern Facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railways has announced the upgradation of Shalimar Express, following the successful launch of the Pak business Express.
According to a PR spokesperson on Saturday, the Lahore–Karachi train service will soon feature modern coaches, an enhanced operational strategy, and multiple passenger-friendly facilities.
The booking process will be made more convenient through online reservations, while travelers will also enjoy WiFi internet service during their journey.
To further improve the travel experience, the Shalimar Express will offer quality, hygienic food onboard. Pakistan Railways is also considering introducing a car transportation facility, allowing passengers to move their vehicles safely over long distances.
The official added that the launch date of the upgraded service will be announced soon, marking another milestone in the modernization drive of Pakistan Railways.
