Pakistan raised Kashmir issue in UNSC effectively: Raja Basharat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said on Monday the government had raised the Kashmir issue and atrocities against Kashmiris by Indian forces at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) effectively.

Addressing a divisional Aman Committee meeting here at Circuit House, he said that ulema belonging to all schools of thought had been urged to promote tolerance, harmony and brotherhood in the society.

"We have to promote the culture of co-existance and respect for each other," he added.

"We should not interfere in the creed of others," he said.

The minister said that Pakistan was passing through a critical juncture as anti-state elements wanted to destroy peace in the country.

He urged the ulema to play their effective role in foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy by promoting an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood in the society.

Briefing the meeting, RPO Afzaal Kousar told that police department had finalized foolproof security arrangements for 170 mouring processions of A-Category and 216 Majalis in the division and for this purpose, over 800 CCTV have been installed.

With the cooperation of law enforcement agencies, he said the police would ensure security, checking and screening of processions and Majalis during Muharram ul Harram.

On the occasion, Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said the month of Muharram was sacred for all Muslims belonging to any creed, adding that the divisional administration would take every possible step for maintaining peace and harmony.

Provincial minister for human development Ansar Majeed Niazi accompanied Law Minister Muhamnad Basharat Raja.

The meeting was attended by members of divisional and district Aman Committees, DPOs and officers concerned.