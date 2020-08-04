UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Raised Kashmir Issue On All Forums: Ch Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan raised Kashmir issue on all forums: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Pakistan had always raised its voice for Kashmiris on all international forums.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the political parties were united on Kashmir issue.

He urged the United Nations (UN) to play its due role for resolving the long lasting issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as per its resolutions.

Replying to a question, he said the government did not have any big challenge from the opposition side, as the opposition was using all tactics for protecting their leaderships from accountability but they would not succeed in that regard.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had all the capabilities to resolving the national issues and no one could match his political stature in Pakistan, adding he (PM Imran) was still the popular leader among masses.

He said the present government's performance was much better as compared to the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statements should not be taken as serious because he did not have much political stature and experience, adding his father Asif Ali Zardari had made the party a provincial level party from a federation level party and now Bilawal was confining it to internal Sindh.

He said despite ruling in Sindh from last 13 years, PPP had failed to introduce good governance in the province.

