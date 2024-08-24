Open Menu

Pakistan Raised Palestine Issue Effectively In UN: Students

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Pakistan raised Palestine issue effectively in UN: Students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The students of different universities and members of the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on Saturday said that Pakistan being a responsible country raised Palestine issue effectively in the United Nations.

Expressing their views during a Students’ Conclave on ‘Israel’s aggression in Palestine and United Nations’ Response’ organized by PIIA at its library here, they said that the people of Palestine were being genocide in Gaza by Israel.

They said that the response of the United Nations was not effective to this effect.

The students and PIIA members said that over 40 thousand persons had been killed in Gaza since October 07.

They said that Israeli brutalities even did not left hospitals and schools and attacked them.

They also shared their views on two-state nation solution and some of them said that it was possible and some of the view that it was not possible.

They urged the United Nations to play its role, which it had been given. They further said that the peacekeeping force of the United Nations should be deployed in Gaza to maintain law and order situation and resolve the Palestine issue.

