Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian border

Foreign Office Spokesperson says numerous Pakistani citizens — including patients in critical condition — were compelled to return without completing essential medical treatments due to abrupt cancellation of their visas

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) Pakistan has raised serious concerns over the humanitarian fallout resulting from India's recent move to cancel visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

In a statement issued in response to media inquiries, the Foreign Office Spokesperson highlighted that numerous Pakistani citizens — including patients in critical condition — were compelled to return without completing essential medical treatments due to the abrupt cancellation of their visas.

Reports have also surfaced of families being torn apart, with some children reportedly left behind without one of their parents.

The Foreign Office confirmed that April 30, 2025, marked the last official date for crossing the Wagah-Attari border. However, there are unverified reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals are still stranded on the Indian side near Attari.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, the spokesperson said the country is willing and prepared to facilitate the return of its citizens, should Indian authorities allow their transit.

The spokesperson further assured that the Wagah border will remain accessible for Pakistani nationals in the future.