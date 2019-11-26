UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Raises Question On Eligibility Of India For Permanent Membership Of UNSC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:27 PM

Pakistan has raised question mark on Indian capability for becoming permanent member of UN Security Council (UNSC)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Pakistan has raised question mark on Indian capability for becoming permanent member of UN Security Council (UNSC).Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Munir Akram said that India which is openly violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir is not even eligible for becoming non permanent member of UNSC what to speak of permanent member of UNSC.

How a country which usurps the rights of oppressed people by dint of force can become guarantor of world peace, he questioned.Munir Akram said India is committing sheer violations of UNSC resolutions since long and it is fomenting terror in Occupied region with its 9 lac army.

It has imposed curfew and lock down on 8 million people over more than 100 days. Human rights are being breached and the minorities living in India are also being treated this way by Indian government.

