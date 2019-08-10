UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Raising Kashmir Cause At Every Available Platform: Dar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan raising Kashmir cause at every available platform: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said that Pakistan was raising the cause of Kashmir at every available platform to pressurize India to impede its atrocities and brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly denounced the gross human rights violation committing by Indian troops in the occupied valley and said it could not suppress the Kashmir freedom movement by force.

Usman Dar said Pakistan was supporting Kashmir indigenous struggle by politically and diplomatically, adding the prime minister had effectively raised Kashmir issue with the United States President Donald Trump during his US visit.

He said the both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were making political point scoring on Kashmir issue to halt accountability process against them.

He urged all political parties to adopt unified stance over Kashmir issue as it was a national cause.

The special assistant said the Sharif family welcomed the Pakistan's enemy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding ceremony at Lahore.

