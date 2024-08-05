- Home
Pakistan Raising Voice On All Int’l Forums For Kashmir’s Plebiscite: Minister For Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that Pakistan was effectively raising its voice on all international forums for Kashmir’s basic rights to self-determination
In a special message regarding Exploitation Day, the minister urged the international community to pressurize India to impede human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK). India was perpetrating Kashmiris' genocide for last seven decades, he maintained.
He said that five years had passed since India unilaterally and illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK. After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, India's oppression and injustice on the Kashmiri people was continuing, he added.
He said that Kashmiri people were rendering countless sacrifices against Indian tyranny and barbarism. The Pakistani government always strongly condemned the steps taken by India over the last five years to undermine the disputed status of Kashmir, Qaiser Sheikh added.
The minister said that Kashmiris were being deprived of their basic rights and every kind of freedom. “Genocide of Kashmiris under Indian legal occupation and suspension of fundamental rights should be a matter of concern for the international community, he concluded.
