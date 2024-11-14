Pakistan rallies for food security on World Food Day, stresses safe and nutritious food for all

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan observed World Food Day 2024 with a major event at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) here Thursday, where leaders highlighted the country's dedication to ensuring access to safe and nutritious food.

The event was organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) along with the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), in partnership with Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR).

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain attended as the chief guest, along with Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, and Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan.

The participants included high-ranking government officials, representatives from academia, research bodies, UN agencies and students from various schools and universities.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized the government’s priority to improve food security and collaborate with global organizations.

He assured that Pakistan is fully committed to supporting initiatives that address hunger, poverty, and climate issues through strong food policies. He said, “Our goal is to ensure every citizen has access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food.” The minister reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to working with both national and international organizations to advance food security for all.

UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya stressed the day’s theme of food as a fundamental human right, saying it is crucial for survival, health, and dignity.

He pointed out that 40 percent of Pakistan’s population currently faces food insecurity, calling for immediate actions to address the issue. Yahya also mentioned the potential of students, who make up over 60 percent of Pakistan’s population, to drive significant change in the country’s food security landscape.

Florence Rolle, FAO’s Representative in Pakistan, emphasized the need for sustainable practices, joint policies, and active community involvement to build a stronger food system. She noted that 783 million people around the world are struggling with food insecurity, underscoring the value of events like World Food Day in promoting collaboration and awareness. “We must work together to create a future where everyone has enough food,” Rolle said.

The nationwide World Food Day campaign in Pakistan concluded with an event to promote food security and sustainable agricultural practices. Students, local farmers, and community members participated in activities such as awareness walks, interactive sessions, and food-related competitions, aiming to foster partnerships among government agencies, the private sector, and communities.

The event highlighted the importance of a multi-sector approach in tackling food security issues. It called for policies that protect food rights, promote fair resource distribution, and provide support for vulnerable communities.