‘Pakistan Rally’ to be held against Indian aggression on Sunday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A “Pakistan Rally” will be brought out in Rawalpindi on Sunday to express the nation’s resolve against India’s nefarious designs against the motherland and show solidarity with the armed forces.

The decision to the effect was taken in a meeting of members of National and Punjab assemblies from Rawalpindi, chaired by Railway Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi at the Railways Ministry.

Besides former Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Ahmed Khan, MNAs and MPAs, presidents of Schools Association, and Traders Association also attended the meeting.

The meeting strongly condemned India’s aggression and terrorism against innocent citizens of Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting Hanif Abbasi said,”India is targeting our innocent children, attacking schools and mosques, and we have to respond to its terrorism together.”

He recalled that Pakistan opted for six nuclear blasts in response to India’s five. Had Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not made the country a nuclear state, Pakistan’s defence would not be invincible today, he added.

He reiterated that Narendra Modi’s nefarious plans had failed because Pakistan’s defence was strong.

India, he said, always resorted to attacks against Pakistan in the darkness of night, but it always bit the dust.

“We must unite and confront the enemy unitedly,” he said and appealed to all the leaders in the meeting to participate in the rally with maximum number of people.

“The entire nation must stand with the Pakistan Army. We are neither among those who bow down, nor among those who fear. We will confront the enemy steadfastly and thwart its all conspiracies,” he resolved.

The minister affirmed that Pakistan’s unity was very important at the time so that a strong and clear message should be given to the enemy.

All the participants expressed their determination for a strong and united front against India.

They also raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.