Pakistan Rangers Apprehend Six Indian Nationals Inside Pakistani Territory

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan Rangers apprehend six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers troops deployed along international border with India apprehended six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3, 2023.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release on Tuesday said these smugglers and criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan.

"It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of BSF (Indian Border Security Force). It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narco and weapons smuggling. In addition, it is also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens," the ISPR said.

The four apprehended smugglers were identified as Gurmeej son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh and Vishal son of Jagga belong to Ferozpur, Rattan Pal Singh son of Mahinder Singh belongs to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh son of Mukhtiar Singh belongs to Ludhiana.

These Indian smugglers would be dealt as per law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities, it said.

"Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory," the ISPR said.

