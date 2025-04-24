Pakistan Rangers Detain Indian BSF Soldier For Border Violation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Apprehended soldier has been identified as Constable P.K. Singh, who is associated with BSF’s 182nd Battalion
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) Pakistan Rangers on Thursday detained a member of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) after he crossed the international border and entered Pakistani territory.
The apprehended soldier has been identified as Constable P.
K. Singh, who is associated with the BSF’s 182nd Battalion.
The reports confirmed that the Indian soldier was armed at the time of the border violation.
The Indian media reported that the incident occurred at the India-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur sector.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation48 seconds ago
-
NA body on Parliamentary Affairs briefed on grievance wing reforms2 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for reforms in Railway land leasing, proposes land-sharing model2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Turkiye calls on Minister for Defence Production12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews day-3 performance of polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti terms decisions of National Security Committee as positive sign for protection of country21 minutes ago
-
Speaker AJK Assembly strongly denounces terrorist attack against innocent tourists in IIOJK21 minutes ago
-
JICA help to improve Wasa system praised in meeting with envoy22 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG hands over books to NED University under “Read Japan Project”32 minutes ago
-
'Dhee Rani Programme', Maryam's super push in women's empowerment41 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot chairs meeting at Hajipura PS41 minutes ago
-
Body of drug addict found41 minutes ago