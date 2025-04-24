Open Menu

Pakistan Rangers Detain Indian BSF Soldier For Border Violation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

Apprehended soldier has been identified as Constable P.K. Singh, who is associated with BSF’s 182nd Battalion

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) Pakistan Rangers on Thursday detained a member of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) after he crossed the international border and entered Pakistani territory.

The apprehended soldier has been identified as Constable P.

K. Singh, who is associated with the BSF’s 182nd Battalion.

The reports confirmed that the Indian soldier was armed at the time of the border violation.

The Indian media reported that the incident occurred at the India-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur sector.

