Pakistan Rangers Punjab 1,953 recruits passed out after basic training

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Around 1,953 recruits from all parts of the country completed their basic training and formally joined the ranks of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab).

The passing out parade of recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab (BTC-29 course) was held at Pakistan Rangers academy Mandi Baha-Ud-Din on Thursday, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Major General Muhammad Aamir Majeed Mughal was the Chief Guest of the passing out parade.

While addressing the young soldiers, Major General Aamir highlighted that the soldiers were not only bestowed with honour of defending Eastern borders but were also significantly contributing in internal security from Gilgit to Kashmore and protection of important national installations.

The Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) congratulated the soldiers and their families on successful completion of their training.

At the end prizes and merit certificates were awarded to the soldiers whose performance remained outstanding during the Course.