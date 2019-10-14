Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest 15 suspects

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday arrested 15 suspects during action against street criminals and drug peddlers in different areas of the city and recovered illicit weapons, reportedly stolen property and charas from their possession

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted raids in the areas include Korangi, Kharadar, Mehmoodabad, Mithadar, Kalakot and Ferozabad.

The arrested accused are handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.