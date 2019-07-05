Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest 9 accused in targeted raids

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday arrested nine accused during targeted raids in different parts of the city and recovered arms and ammunition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Sindh Friday arrested nine accused during targeted raids in different parts of the city and recovered arms and ammunition.

The paramilitary force conducted raids in the areas including Model Colony, Garden, Firozabad and Brigade, said a spokesperson for the Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

The arrested accused are identified as Shemroz Ali alias Shahman, Ibrar alias Bilal, Syed Hadi Razi Hyder, Syed Hassan Raza Rizvi, Amir Khan, Muhammad Faraz, Muhammad Naveed alias Chilka, Muhammad Shahzad and Mano.

The accused are nominated in cases of street crimes and Decotiy. The accused have been handed over to police for further legal action.