UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Arrest Three Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest three suspects

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday arrested three suspects along with arms and looted items during an action in different localities here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday arrested three suspects along with arms and looted items during an action in different localities here.

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the Rangers conducted raids in Awami Colony and Ferozabad areas of the metropolis.

He said that during the action accused Arshad Ali alias Kaka, Adeel Ahmed and Muhammad Junaid Siddique were arrested.

The arrested accused have been handed over to Sindh Police for further legal investigation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Kaka Arshad Ali Junaid Siddique

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Alzheimer clinics to be set up in all govt hospita ..

37 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council to organize 'Shaam e Raqs'

38 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan hails meeting with Trump ..

40 seconds ago

Softball Asia Umpiring Certificates Seminar to rai ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.