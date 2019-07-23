Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest three suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday arrested three suspects along with arms and looted items during an action in different localities here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Sindh on Tuesday arrested three suspects along with arms and looted items during an action in different localities here.

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the Rangers conducted raids in Awami Colony and Ferozabad areas of the metropolis.

He said that during the action accused Arshad Ali alias Kaka, Adeel Ahmed and Muhammad Junaid Siddique were arrested.

The arrested accused have been handed over to Sindh Police for further legal investigation.