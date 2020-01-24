UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rangers Sindh Arrest Two Alleged Extortionists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:21 AM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest two alleged extortionists

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD- Police) have arrested two alleged criminals for collecting extortion on behest of a banned organization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD- Police) have arrested two alleged criminals for collecting extortion on behest of a banned organization.

The accused identified as Mansoor Ahmed alias Shaikh Bhai and Fazal Ghani alias Shafiq were arrested from District West on the basis of intelligence information,the Rangers spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Both the accused linked with "TTP Ustad Aslam Group", were involved in heinous crimes including attacks on Rangers and police vehicles, bank robberies and kidnapping for ransom.

The Rangers have also seized weapons and ammunition from the possession of the accused who have been handed over to the police for legal action.

The Rangers has also appealed to the public to report any criminal or anti-state activity to the nearest Check Post of theRangers or Helpline "1101".

