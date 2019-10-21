Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested 17 suspects

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Monday arrested 17 suspects during action against street criminals and drug peddlers in different areas of the city and recovered illicit weapons, reportedly stolen property and charas from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Sindh Monday arrested 17 suspects during action against street criminals and drug peddlers in different areas of the city and recovered illicit weapons, reportedly stolen property and charas from their possession.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted raids in the areas include Awami Colony, Korangi, Darakhshan, Gulistan-e-Johar, Sharifabad, Saeedabad and Baloch Colony.

The arrested accused are handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.