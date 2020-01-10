Pakistan Rangers, Sindh arrests 13 outlaws from different areas

The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh has arrested 13 alleged street criminals including dacoits and outlaws and recovered weapons, narcotics from their possession during targeted raids in different areas of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh has arrested 13 alleged street criminals including dacoits and outlaws and recovered weapons, narcotics from their possession during targeted raids in different areas of the city.

The accused were identified as Ameeruddin Salman, Ehsanullah, Hazrat Gul, Kamran, Aziz, Rahim alias Faroo, Abdulmasad alias Naaz, Kamran Faraz, Muhammad Ali, Zahid Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Sunny, Syed Zain Abbas and Nadeem the Rangers spokesman said here on Friday.

He said that the accused were involved in criminals activities in Gadap Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Madina Colony, Ittehad Town, Kalri and others areas of the metropolis.

After initial interrogation, the accused were handed over topolice for further legal action.