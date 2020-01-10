UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Arrests 13 Outlaws From Different Areas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:53 PM

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh arrests 13 outlaws from different areas

The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh has arrested 13 alleged street criminals including dacoits and outlaws and recovered weapons, narcotics from their possession during targeted raids in different areas of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh has arrested 13 alleged street criminals including dacoits and outlaws and recovered weapons, narcotics from their possession during targeted raids in different areas of the city.

The accused were identified as Ameeruddin Salman, Ehsanullah, Hazrat Gul, Kamran, Aziz, Rahim alias Faroo, Abdulmasad alias Naaz, Kamran Faraz, Muhammad Ali, Zahid Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Sunny, Syed Zain Abbas and Nadeem the Rangers spokesman said here on Friday.

He said that the accused were involved in criminals activities in Gadap Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Madina Colony, Ittehad Town, Kalri and others areas of the metropolis.

After initial interrogation, the accused were handed over topolice for further legal action.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Gadap Muhammad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

29 minutes ago

New US Ambassador to Arrive in Russia on January 1 ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine gets access to crashed plane's black boxes ..

1 minute ago

UK National Who Resisted London Attacker Says Trum ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan, ministers condemn Quet ..

2 minutes ago

Govt, opposition to evolve consensus on national i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.