Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrests murderer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested a murderer who killed a man over personal enmity on August 9, in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.

According to a news release, the para military force apprehended an accused of murder namely Muhammad Israr alias Kachi who killed his cousin Meer Muhammad over exchange of bitter words in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and fled from the scene.

The Rangers special investigation team nabbed the accused from Gulzar Hijri area where he was hiding to escape from the arrest.

The arrested accused also confessed his crime during initial interrogation. He has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.