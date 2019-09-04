Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrests three from different parts of city

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday arrested 3 accused from different areas of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Sindh on Wednesday arrested 3 accused from different areas of the metropolis.

According to a press release of para-military force, an accused namely Aqil Hameed associated with Lyari Gang was arrested from Chakiwara area of Lyari.

The accused was involved in hoarding of illegal arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, two other accused identified as Rohait and Ahmed Raza Qadri were arrested from Model Colony and Garden respectively. They were involved in various street crimes. The Rangers also recovered arms, ammunition and snatched material from their possession.

All the arrested were handed over to police for further legal action.