Pakistan Rangers Sindh Hand Over Recovered Items To Rightful Owners

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday handed over items confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday handed over items confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners.

A ceremony was held by the Rangers in Karachi, according to a spokesperson.

The recovered items included motorcycles, cell phones, cash and camera.

The owners expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement agency.

More Stories From Pakistan

