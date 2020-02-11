Pakistan Rangers Sindh Hand Over Recovered Items To Rightful Owners
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:06 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday handed over items confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners.
A ceremony was held by the Rangers in Karachi, according to a spokesperson.
The recovered items included motorcycles, cell phones, cash and camera.
The owners expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement agency.