Pakistan Rangers Sindh set up Free Medical Camp in Mangopir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Sindh on Thursday established a Free Medical Camp in Mangopir Area aimed at providing basic and essential medical facilities to the poor people.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, Rangers doctors and paramedical staff conducted free medical check-ups of more then four thousand patients including women and children.

They also provided free medicines to the people after their laboratory check-ups.

The area residents highly hailed the Rangers' efforts for providing free health facilities.