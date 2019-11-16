Pakistan Rangers Sindh Set Up Free Medical Camp In Mangopir
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:02 AM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday established a Free Medical Camp in Mangopir Area aimed at providing basic and essential medical facilities to the poor people
According to a Rangers spokesperson, Rangers doctors and paramedical staff conducted free medical check-ups of more then four thousand patients including women and children.
They also provided free medicines to the people after their laboratory check-ups.
The area residents highly hailed the Rangers' efforts for providing free health facilities.