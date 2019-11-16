UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Set Up Free Medical Camp In Mangopir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:02 AM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh set up Free Medical Camp in Mangopir

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday established a Free Medical Camp in Mangopir Area aimed at providing basic and essential medical facilities to the poor people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday established a Free Medical Camp in Mangopir Area aimed at providing basic and essential medical facilities to the poor people.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, Rangers doctors and paramedical staff conducted free medical check-ups of more then four thousand patients including women and children.

They also provided free medicines to the people after their laboratory check-ups.

The area residents highly hailed the Rangers' efforts for providing free health facilities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Poor Women

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

51 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

49 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

49 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

50 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.