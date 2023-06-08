Pakistan ranked 145 on Global Gender Gap Index: Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan ranked 145 out of 146 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to Economic Survey 2022-23 released here on Thursday, Pakistan has an index score of 0.564 which makes Pakistan's ranking better than Afghanistan in South Asia.

The dimensions used by WEF include economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, political empowerment, and health and survival.

Pakistan ranked 143rd in health and survival, 145th in economic participation and opportunity, 135th in educational attainment, and 95th in political empowerment indices.

Pakistan's rankings improved in all categories as compared to 2021. Pakistan registered significant improvement across three sub-indices, with the highest positive variation in Economic Participation and Opportunity.