Pakistan Ranked 2nd On Economist Normalcy Index Manifest Of PM Economic Policies: Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said Pakistan had been ranked number two in the world in global normalcy index of the Economist which manifested prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan

The SAPM said "record economic growth" has put the country on the road to progress and prosperity despite COVID-19 and global inflation. During the first three-quarters of 2020-21, GDP growth clocked in at 3.94% which jumped to 5.37% during the last quarter, he added, said a news release.

Ali Awan said all the economic indicators were on upward trajectory as government fully focused on small, medium and large scale manufacturing sectors.

Due to the excellent agricultural policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said the country had witnessed a record production growth in the agriculture sector.

He said the growth rate of Pakistan during the current fiscal year was expected to 6 percent, adding that Inflation would also reduce in the coming days.

He lauded the efforts of Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and National Command and Operation Centre for evolving a best strategy to combat theCovid-19 especially at the time when death toll from the epidemic was reached at dangerous levels in the country, he added.

He appealed the masses to strictly adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures to suppress spread of new variant Omicron.

