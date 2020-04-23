UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Ranked 4th Generation Regulator By ITU

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan ranked 4th Generation Regulator by ITU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has ranked Pakistan as a 4th Generation Regulator (G4) after the announcement; Pakistan has become the only country in South Asia to have achieved this goalpost.

"Out of 38 economies in Asia-Pacific, only 8% states have managed to achieve G4 status", said a press release issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) here on Thursday.

According to ITU's report "Global ICT Regulatory Outlook 2020 (GIRO)", Pakistan scored 88 out of 100 which mean that Pakistan's ICT regulations are led by economic and social policy goals.

Pakistan is also among the top five regulators in the entire Asia-Pacific region with a global rank of 48. GIRO is built on high-quality data provided by 193 countries worldwide that forms the basis of 'ICT Regulatory Tracker'.

The Tracker, developed by ITU, is an evidence-based tool that helps decision-makers and regulators monitor the rapid evolution of ICT regulationThe report further reveals that Pakistan has scored full marks (20/20) for Regulatory Authority, 19/22 for regulatory mandate, 22/30 for regulatory regime and 27/28 for competition framework. Pakistan's journey towards collaborative regulation has also been highlighted as a special feature in the report.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is continuously striving to achieve new international benchmarks by showing its commitment to protect consumer interests and enhance public-private collaborations for the digital transformation and socio-economic benefit of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Itu 2020 Top Asia

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

28 minutes ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

30 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

2 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

2 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.