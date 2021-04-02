UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Ranked 5th Among Countries Facing Worst Climate Change Effects: Seminar

Fri 02nd April 2021

Pakistan ranked 5th among countries facing worst climate change effects: Seminar

The participants of a one-day seminar on Climate Change Friday called for taking pragmatic steps to mitigate the climate change effects in the country saying that Pakistan ranked 5th among countries facing critical climate change issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The participants of a one-day seminar on Climate Change Friday called for taking pragmatic steps to mitigate the climate change effects in the country saying that Pakistan ranked 5th among countries facing critical climate change issues.

The event was organized at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan, where Monitoring Officer Kashif Baloch from the Ministry of Climate Change pointed out that Pakistan has been ranked fifth among the countries facing climate change issues.

Lecturer Forestry Department, Dr Shoaib Ahmad Anees briefed the students about the link between Remotely Sensed data, Compounded Night Light Index (CNLI) and Climate Change.

While quoting his research paper on the same issue, he explained that results showed that CNLI is positively correlated with the temperature and negatively correlated with FVC.

Coordinator Forestry Department, Syed Abdul Wahid Shah reassured his vision of making the country ranking better by volunteering himself with the students and other social volunteers for any plantation drive happening in the country.

Program Organizer and Coordinator of Forestry Department, Syed Abdul Wahid Shah and Lecturer Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Anees thanked the respected guest for sparing his time for the seminar and intended to continue working with the Ministry of Climate Change and extended support for the mission of Prime Minister Of Pakistan on all the forums and summits in future ventures. A large number of students, teachers and media persons attended the event.

Later, Monitoring Officer Kashif Baloch also paid a visit to the site where plantation had been done by the staff and students of Agriculture University a few days ago on the occasion of world forest day.

