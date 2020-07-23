UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Ranked Among World Top Countries Tackling Spread Of Coronavirus: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan ranked among World's top countries in tackling the spread of coronavirus.

In a his message on social media networking site, he said that the UK's Imperial College Research reveals that transmission rate in Pakistan has been steadily declining and is now in the 0.52-0.83 range.

The report underlined a positive trend of deaths from coronavirus steadily declining in Pakistan.

Pakistan

